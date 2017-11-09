Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Hosts Apple Pancake and Celebration Day Saturday November 18, 8 am – 11:30 am

Greensboro, NC – The public is invited to the Apple Pancake and Celebration Day on Saturday, November 18, 2017 from 8:00 am until 11:30 am at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (501 Yanceyville Street).

Guest chef Alex Amoroso of Cheesecakes by Alex will serve his famous light and fluffy apple pancakes, made with his special recipe of harvest apples and fall spices. Two large pancakes will be served with a choice of toppings. The cost is $5 per plate with proceeds benefiting the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, while supplies last.

The event will be held inside the Cooks Corner at the Curb Cafe Café, with ample seating and live, local music during the event from 8:00 am – 11:35 am. Tony Low will perform his 60s-70s tinged folk-rock sounds, followed by soulful singer/songwriter Jack Gorham.

Celebrate fall’s orchard harvest by shopping for local produce and products, from apples to seasonal pies, fruit butters and autumnal foliage and flowers. Free samples of market local, seasonal apples, including heirloom varieties, will be provided by Leonard’s Orchard, while supplies last. Varieties may include Turley Winesap (heirloom), Royal Limber Twig (heirloom), Arkansas Black (heirloom), Red & Golden Delicious, Rome, Stayman, Granny Smith, Gala, Blonde Gala, and York. Find Leonard’s Orchard at Aisle C table 52 every Saturday.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market 501-C nonprofit organization