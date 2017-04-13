Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Updates to Fresh Food Access Programs with the Re-opening of the Wednesday Mid-Week Market

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market offers several Fresh Food Access Programs. The Market proudly accepts SNAP/EBT, Guilford Community Care Network Orange Cards, and WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.

With the re-opening of the Wednesday, Mid-Week Market on April 19th, Double SNAP and Orange Card tokens distribution will return to Mid-Week Markets through December. Shoppers will be able to continue to Double SNAP benefits up to $15 during Mid-Week Markets starting Wednesday, April 19th and shoppers who present a Guilford Community Care Network Orange Card will receive a free weekly $15 in tokens for the purchase of fresh foods. Tokens may be used during Mid-Week (Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm) or Saturday (7 am- 12 noon) Markets.

The Double SNAP token program is supported through grants from the following community organizations: Hillsdale, Cone Health and Mary Lynn Richards Foundations. Administrative costs are covered through GFM, Inc.

The Orange Card token program is supported through a grant from the following community organization: Cone Health Foundation. Administrative costs are covered through GFM, Inc.

In addition, GFM vendors accept WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers on both Wednesdays seasonally and Saturdays year-round.